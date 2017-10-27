VIP Hair donates £2,321 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Staff of a Walsoken hair salon have handed over more than £2,000 they raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

A total of £2,321 was raised for the cause during the fundraiser that was held outside the premises of VIP Hair.

The salon’s owner, Linda Pepper, from Terrington St Clement, said: “The weather could have been kinder, but a few showers did not hinder support, and with help from volunteering salon clients and friends, the morning was a great success.

“We have to thank so many people for donating wonderful cakes, preserves, flowers, plants, handicrafts, produce and raffle prizes.

“We have held the coffee morning every year since we opened in 2005 and our thanks goes to our local community which continues to give us wonderful support.”

Linda, pictured with other staff members, is presenting the cheque to Macmillan officials.

Picture SUBMITTED