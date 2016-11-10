Vision for King’s Lynn waterfront set to be outlined

Proposals for the potential future regeneration of Lynn’s waterfront will go on display for the first time next week, officials have announced.

Consultants Urban Delivery were appointed by West Norfolk Council in July to carry out a feasibility study to look at ways of increase usage of the area.

Now a consultation exercise, which will include two days of drop-in events in the town centre, will begin on Tuesday for residents to have their say on what has been put forward.

No details of what is being proposed have yet been released.

What is known is that the study covers three separate zones, of which the one around the Purfleet and King Staithe Square is the closest to the town centre.

The second includes the South Quay parking zone, the visitor pontoons and the former silo site, while the third covers the Nar Loop area.

The study was commissioned following a series of land purchases made by the borough council in recent times.

The authority’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration, Alistair Beales, said: “We want to maximise the potential of the riverfront.

“We know that development on these sites is complex and expensive and profits uncertain, which makes it difficult for the private sector alone to redevelop and revitalise such areas.

“By putting together this delivery plan and working out what can actually be delivered, we hope that we can work with partners to regenerate the area, create new homes and businesses, attract more activities and events and create a buzzing and vibrant quayside.

“We believe the area is so important to the town that is vital we get people’s views and opinions on these proposals so that they can be taken into account.”

Two drop-in sessions, where the plans will be displayed, will take place in the mobile event vehicle sited on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place next Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15 and 16, between 10am and 7pm.

Representatives of the consultants will be present to answer residents’ questions and take comments on what is proposed, before final plans for the areas are put forward.

An online consultation will also begin on Tuesday and will continue until November 24.

The survey will be available on the borough council website at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/haveyoursay.