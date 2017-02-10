Vision of new Swaffham swimming pool released

Campaigners behind revived plans for a public swimming pool in Swaffham have released images of what it could eventually look like.

A site has been identified close to the Green Britain Centre for the facility and supporters are being asked to help fund the project.

The latest developments come almost exactly two years since the long-running campaign for a public pool in Swaffham was revived.

A new committee was subsequently set up and the project has been widely supported by local residents and political leaders.

The committee said: “With support from Paul Robinson Partnership and Daniel Connel Partnership, the Swaffham Swimming Pool group now have costed plans for a heated, outdoor pool.

“We are exploring a wide variety of funding avenues, including GoFundMe. We would love to hear from anyone who can offer any support to the plan.”

The prospect of an indoor pool was ruled out at an early stage, because the expected cost of around £6 million was felt to be too high.

The current architects’ plans show a heated, outdoor pool with a gym, plus both a covered terrace and covered entry point to the water itself. A tiered landscaping and viewing area is also proposed within the scheme.

A garden, play area and car park with space for more than 70 cars is also envisaged. The project was initially estimated to cost around £1.5 million to complete.

Anyone who is able to support the project should contact the committee via the Swaffham Swimming Pool Facebook page.