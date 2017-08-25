Visitors enjoy family fun at Downham Market store

Hundreds of people of all ages enjoyed fun for the family at a Downham business’s summer fun day on Saturday.

The day at A T Johnson saw visitors enjoy face painting, a range of games – both for children and adults – and a number of competitions.

Shop manager Albert Hudson said: “We were very busy all day. It was a very good day.”

He said staff gave gift bags to some of the visitors, which gave them the chance to showcase some of the products they stock at A T Johnson.

Pictured are members of staff with visitors to the summer fun day. MLNF17AF08453