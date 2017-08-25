Search

Visitors enjoy family fun at Downham Market store

AT Johnson Downham Market Open Day
AT Johnson Downham Market Open Day

Hundreds of people of all ages enjoyed fun for the family at a Downham business’s summer fun day on Saturday.

The day at A T Johnson saw visitors enjoy face painting, a range of games – both for children and adults – and a number of competitions.

Shop manager Albert Hudson said: “We were very busy all day. It was a very good day.”

He said staff gave gift bags to some of the visitors, which gave them the chance to showcase some of the products they stock at A T Johnson.

Pictured are members of staff with visitors to the summer fun day. MLNF17AF08453