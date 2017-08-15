VJ Day anniversary service held in King’s Lynn

The sacrifices of war were remembered in Lynn today as the anniversary of the end of the Second World War was marked.

Civic leaders, police and military officers, plus dozens of members of the public attended a VJ Day service in Tower Gardens this morning.

V.J.Day sevice of remembrance and thanksgiving at The Tower Gardens Kiong's Lynn. Sevice by Rev Canon Alan Bell.

The event marked the moment of Allied victory over Japan 72 years ago.

Wreaths were laid by borough mayor Carol Bower and Norfolk County Council chairman John Ward. as well as representatives of RAF Marham and Norfolk Police.

They were joined by representatives of veterans’ groups including the Royal British Legion, the Royal Air Force Association and the Far East Prisoners of War, which represents the families of servicemen who were held by the Japanese during the conflict.

V.J.Day sevice of remembrance and thanksgiving at The Tower Gardens Kiong's Lynn Pictured Helen Driver (King's Lynn Town Band)

V.J.Day sevice of remembrance and thanksgiving at The Tower Gardens Kiong's Lynn

V.J.Day sevice of remembrance and thanksgiving at The Tower Gardens Kiong's Lynn

V.J.Day sevice of remembrance and thanksgiving at The Tower Gardens Kiong's Lynn Pictured King's Lynn Police Superintendent Wes Hornigold.

V.J.Day sevice of remembrance and thanksgiving at The Tower Gardens Kiong's Lynn Pictured RAF Marham Wing Commander Stuart Geary.