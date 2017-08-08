Voices raised in Hunstanton for Stroke Association

The 96 members of Hunstanton’s Community Choir chose the Stroke Association to support as their charity this year.

From their weekly subs and raffles plus concert profits they have donated £600 to the hydro therapy account of the association’s activities which is close to their hearts as one of their members is currently a user of the service.

Vice-chairman of the choir, Wendy Leedham, is pictured presenting a cheque to Rik Thornton, chairman of the West Norfolk Health and Wellbeing Stroke Association Voluntary Group and Diane Schutze, a Stroke Association service user, at a rehearsal. Mr Thornton said: “This money will make a real difference to us; we use a pool in Lynn that costs £120 per month so this money will take us into the beginning of next year.”

Led by musical director Simon Bower, the choir is learning, amongst other things, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody for next year and Mr Bower said: “We are always pleased to welcome new members and our new term starts in September.”

