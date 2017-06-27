Volunteers donate equipment worth thousands to King’s Lynn hospital

Community midwives have thanked volunteers who have donated £11,000 worth of equipment to The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The League of Friends, who raise around £80,000 each year to buy additional equipment for the hospital, have provided Sonic-aids and weighing scales to the Midwives who are providing the Home Birth Service for pregnant women in West Norfolk, Cambridgeshire, Suffolk and South Lincolnshire.

Ms Deacon said: “We are incredibly grateful to the League of Friends for their support and for this equipment. Without it, we would not be able to provide the efficient service by our community midwives.

An additional 10 sets of weighing scales and 12 sonic-aids have been purchased for the team of community midwives.

The sonic aids are used by midwives to listen to the baby’s heart beat during antenatal checks and also complete 15 minutes observations of the baby’s heart beat during labour.

Carol Crake, secretary for the League of Friends, said: “It is good to know that money we have raised for equipment is going to support such a worthwhile service.

“We would not be able to do what we do without the generosity of the people in the community, who provide donations of money and time.

“I would like to thank everyone who supports the League of Friends in any way possible.”

Pictured above, from left, are: Lesley Deacon, Stephanie Pease and Carol Crake.