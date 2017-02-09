Volunteers needed to help at King’s Lynn charity firewalk

With about 100 people expected to turn out for a charity firewalk in West Lynn in two weeks, organisers are urgently requesting volunteers to help with the event.

On Thursday, February 23 a firewalk in aid of Break charity for vulnerable young people is to be held at West Lynn Social Club from 4pm.

But with a large number of people expected to attend, organisers are asking for volunteers to help with managing the car park on the social club’s field.

Senior fundraising officer for Break, Helen Dingle, said they are looking for people to help between 3.30pm and 7.30pm, or any times they might be able to help, to assist with up to 300 guests on a field.

Refreshments, food, high visibility vests and equipment will be provided to volunteers.

If you are interested, please contact Helen via helen.dingle@break-charity.org or 07983 589246.