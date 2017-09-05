Volunteers out in force to help clean up Hunstanton beach

Members of the Mars Volunteer Program and the WALTHAM Centre for Pet Nutrition helped clean up Hunstanton beach on Friday.

Clearing the beach of discarded plastic and litter to create “a better world for pets and their families”, volunteers wanted to provide a clean and safe environment for all to enjoy.

Fish research manager at WALTHAM, Donna Snellgrove, said: “Ingested plastic is harmful to animals as it causes gut impactions, which can lead to starvation.

“Research has shown that plastics are found in a large proportion of commercially caught fish and shellfish.

“The plastic is not only found in the digestive tract of these creatures, but also in the edible tissues, therefore making its way into the human food chain.” Research partner, Tina Blackmore, said: “It was a great experience to be able to give back to the community whilst taking part in an engaging and team building activity.”

Pictured are, members of Mars and Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition. MLNF17PM09011