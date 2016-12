Volunteers are being sought to help keep pavements clear of snow and ice in Swaffham this winter.

A meeting will take place at the town hall this Tuesday, December 6, at 1.30pm for anyone interested in taking part in the annual gritting initiative.

The scheme is led by the town council, in conjunction with Norfolk County Council. Representatives of both authorities will be at the meeting.

Anyone intending to attend is asked to contact the town council on 01760 722922.