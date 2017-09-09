Walkers go the extra mile to combat disease

People of all ages came together on Sunday to complete a Memory Walk in the hope of one day combatting Alzheimer’s.

A total of 74 people took part in either a 1.5km or a 6.5km walk on the Sandringham Estate and raised about £2,600 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Memory walk at Sandringham for Alzheimer's Society.

Organiser Jacky Phipps said: “It was great – a very successful day. Everyone enjoyed it and there is always a sense of knowing what each walker is going through because we are there for the same reasons, mostly because they have a loved one with dementia, Alzheimer’s or they have lost someone to it.

“It was a great sense of togetherness I think.”

Jacky said they are planning to make it an annual event held on the first Sunday of September.

She said: “Making this an annual event is driven not only by myself as my mum has Alzheimer’s but by the walkers that take part because they ask and expect that they will be able to do it again next year and look forward to it.”

She added that 75 per cent of the Alzheimer’s Society’s services for carers and sufferers are financed through fundraising.