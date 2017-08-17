Walkers in King’s Lynn step forward for charity

Fundraisers in Lynn have completed a walking challenge for charity, gathering at least £1,260 for the cause.

The group of 11 women took on either a five or 10-mile walk in the town on Saturday morning to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Group taking part in five or 10-mile walks to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation. Photo: SUBMITTED.

Organiser Karin Hipkin said: “Both walks went really well. It was a lovely day and perfect weather for walking.”

The route took the walkers from the arch in The Walks to Clenchwarton, West Lynn, through Lynn town centre, and back to The Walks.

The group, who also held a raffle on the day, raised about £1,000 for Make-A-Wish which grants ‘wishes’ for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Karin is no stranger to fundraising, having completed 10,000 steps for a cancer charity last year.

She has previously taken on challenges for different charities every year, but she said she has now decided to continue fundraising for Make-A-Wish on a yearly basis.

Karin said: “I want to make this walk a yearly event. So anyone who might be interested in doing this next year should contact me as I’m planning on doing it again.”

Karin thanked Belton Duffey who printed out the walk maps, the shops who donated towards the raffle and Violets florists.

Anyone who would like to contact Karin about next year’s event can do so via: twofatladies123@gmail.com.