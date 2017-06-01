Walpole Cross Keys pre-school hosts annual fun day

The Ladybirds Pre-School at Walpole Cross Keys held their annual fun day and car boot, where more than £450 was raised.

Families enjoyed the sunshine and the money raised will be used to purchase a sun shelter and some new resources for children to enjoy in the oudoor area.

Thanks goes to Brewers Fayre Freebridge Farm, Strikes Bowl Lynn, Wisbech Engineering Ltd, Snettisham Park, MARS Lynn and Kuk Sool Won for prizes, as well as Norfolk Owls, BTs Roadshow, Candy Capers and to all of the stall holders for providing food and entertainment.

There are still some places available in September. Anyone interested should contact 07952 397830.

Youngsters are transfixed by the owl at the fun day. Picture: mlnf17af05314