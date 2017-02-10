Walpole Highway man, 77, choked to death on bread roll at home, inquest told

An elderly man choked to death on a sandwich at his home, an inquest has heard.

A verdict of accidental death, with a background of natural disease, was recorded on Michael Elsey, 77, at a hearing in King’s Lynn this morning.

The court heard Mr Elsey, who used a wheelchair, had been at his home on Hall Road, Walpole Highway, when he was taken ill shortly after 1pm on October 20 last year.

A statement by his wife Lydia, which was read to the court, said she had heard a bang from the kitchen, which she presumed had been caused by his wheelchair colliding with furniture.

However, when she checked on him moments later, she found him on the floor, having fallen from the chair.

Despite the efforts of a passer-by and paramedics, he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Elsey died from an acute laryngeal obstruction. He had been eating a cheese and crisp roll when he collapsed.

The court was also told he had pneumonia and heart disease.