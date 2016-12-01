Walpole residents to be asked how to spend £90,000 community windfall

Walpole Parish Council has received a grant of £90,000 from the Rose and Crown Solar Farm Development, for use towards the improvement of facilities.

Along with the December issue of the Walpole Village Crier, the council will be distributing an envelope asking residents for their suggestions as to what they would like to see this fund used for.

Council chairman, Richard Broden said: “We need to ask residents for their ideas before committing funds of this value. We can collate the feedback and report back at the monthly parish council meeting.

“We urgently need their feedback as to what the best way would be to use the money. This will be a decision that will benefit all the residents and not just a selected few.”

Information on past projects in the village and those seeking grants now are outlined in the envelope.