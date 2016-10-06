Walpole St Andrew man’s defibrillator campaign

An ex-firefighter from Walpole St Andrew is calling on the community to come together and help fundraise for a cabinet to store his defibrillator in the village.

Ben Human, who owns Samuel’s Farm Shop, bought the defibrillator after seeing first-hand as a firefighter the value of them in saving lives in emergency situations.

He said: “I’ve used them quite a bit and know the importance of them, especially when ambulances are stretched as far as they are and we live somewhere so rural.

“CPR can’t bring someone back if they’re in cardiac arrest, and you’ve got a lot more chance of surviving with a defibrillator. Time is of the essence in these situations.”

Mr Human bought the defibrillator for around £1,000 for use among his friends and family, he had originally planned to store it in the shop but now feels it would be better used to serve the whole of the Walpoles

He said: “I’m just trying to raise awareness so people know it’s here for them to use, we want to make it accessible to everyone 24/7.

“Everyone is doing so much to help, the village shop held a raffle, one lady has been selling lipsticks and donating £1 from each, and we’ve had lots of donations in the shop.”

He added: “It’s for the whole community so we’re all coming together to pay for it. Money is tight everywhere but if we all give a little bit, we’ll get there.”

The village have raised £500 of the £1,000 they need. You can donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/AEDCabinet