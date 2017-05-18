Walsoken flower festival blooms for church

A week-long flower festival, consisting of 20 displays, and art exhibition kicked off at All Saints Church in Walsoken on Saturday.

Organiser Gill Peppercorn said: “It has gone well. We’ve had a steady stream of people visit and to date we’ve raised £850 towards the general up keep of the church.”

Tonight, a concert with Irish singer Tom Kennedy is being held, starting at 7pm with tickets at £5. Pictured at the festival are Gill Peppercorn and Viv Key. MLNFAF05163