Wanted King’s Lynn man held after police appeal

A man wanted for an alleged breach of a court order and a public order offence has been arrested.
Last week, Norfolk Police appealed for help to trace Leo Henson, 20.
A short time ago, the force confirmed he was detained in North Lynn last night.
