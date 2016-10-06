Search

Wanted King’s Lynn man held after police appeal

Leo Henson, 20 ANL-160928-100143001

A man wanted for an alleged breach of a court order and a public order offence has been arrested.

Last week, Norfolk Police appealed for help to trace Leo Henson, 20.

A short time ago, the force confirmed he was detained in North Lynn last night.