Wanted man from Downham Market arrested

Jack Stacey. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.

A 23-year-old wanted man from Downham has been arrested.

Jack Stacey, of Landseer Drive, was wanted after it was said he had failed to return on bail.

He was detained in Brandon in Suffolk yesterday morning (Tuesday, April 25).