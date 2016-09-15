‘Warm buzz’ at Watlington WI craft day

An abundance of preserves, cakes and needlework were all up for grabs at Watlington Women’s Institute (WI) craft day on Saturday.

The group, who displayed their handiwork at Watlington Jubilee Hall, made around £170 to go towards further WI activities.

WI member Ann Josland said: “The craft fair went very well, despite the slightly drizzly day. There was a lovely warm buzz in the hall and it was a wonderful opportunity for people to come out, have a piece of cake and make a little purchase.”

Pictured are, from left: Janice Farnham, Carole Lomas, Mary Doyle, Ann Josland and WI secretary Marion Dyson. MLNF16PM09065