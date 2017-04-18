Warning issued after walk-in burglaries in West Norfolk

Officers in West Norfolk are reminding homeowners to be viligant after two walk-in burglaries which happened last week.

The first incident happened between 10pm on Wednesday, April 12 and 5am on Thursday, April 13 when a property in Caxton Court in Lynn was entered and a wallet was stolen from within.

The second happened between 1pm and 3pm on Saturday, April 15 on Retreat Estate in Downham.

The victim had been gardening in her back garden and had left the front door unlocked.

An unknown person has then entered the property and stolen a bag containing phones, keys and a purse.

Investigating officer Det Con Chris Parnham said: “I am appealing for witnesses to either crime to come forward. I am not currently treating these crimes as linked but they demonstrate a common MO.

“I would urge homeowners to think about their home security by locking their doors if venturing into the garden or going to bed.”

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Chris Parnham at Kings Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.