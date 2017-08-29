Warning issued as cold calls continue in Norfolk

Residents in West Norfolk are being urged to be vigilant after further incidents have been reported of cold callers claiming to be police officers.

The incidents in Norfolk have involved suspects making cold telephone calls to vulnerable residents, claiming to be officers and requesting they withdraw large sums of money before arranging to meet.

Police say in some cases, suspects have requested cash be posted, or asked residents to purchase high value goods, and then to meet the people purporting to be officers to hand over the goods.

In other situations, victims have been defrauded of thousands of pounds – one case totalling £9,000 – while in another, a victim purchased a high value watch which was then handed over to the suspects.

Det Insp Matt Dyson, from Great Yarmouth CID, urged people to be alert to this scam.

He said: “We’re urging members of the public, particularly the elderly who are being targeted, to be vigilant to cold calls made.

“Genuine police officers or staff would never approach residents and ask for cash withdrawals to be made or for people to purchase items on their behalf.

“I would ask people with vulnerable relatives, friends or neighbours to make sure they are aware of this type of scam.”

Anyone with concerns should call police on 101.