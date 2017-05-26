Warning of bank holiday downpours for some

Don’t let the current sunshine lull you into a false sense of security for the bank holiday – the Met Office has today issued a heavy rain warning for the east of England on Sunday and Monday.

In typical bank holiday style, the weather is expected to get more variable in the next few days and the Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning, issued at 10.30am, warns that between noon on Sunday and noon on Monday some places could get 30mm to 40mm of rain.

The warning, which covers most of southern England, says: “Torrential rain and thunderstorms could give as much as 30mm, possibly 40mm in an hour in places.

“It is not certain where flooding impacts may occur, but it is likely to be in a few places rather than across the whole warning area. Lightning strikes are also possible, which bring a chance of power cuts.”

It stresses that ‘early indications’ are for disruption but suggests people keep an eye on the forecasts.

The latest weather warnings are at www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings.

But in spite of the risk of storms, the temperatures should hold up with East Anglia seeing highs of 26C tomorrow and 23C on Sunday, though it is expected to cloud over in the afternoon.

Even on Monday, when it will be cloudy all day, temperatures are still expected to reach 21C.