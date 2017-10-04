Warning of high winds across East Anglia

Warnings have been issued of high winds with gusts up to 60mph across East Anglia tonight.

The Met Office this morning issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning for high winds between 9pm tonight and 9am tomorrow.

The Met Office weather warning map issued today for high winds

It said: “Westerly winds will bring gusts of 40-50mph, and locally into 60s of mph. In addition, rain will be heavy at times,

“It brings the potential for disruption to transport, tree damage and temporary power cuts.”

The bad weather is spreading from the west, so may not clear East Anglia until tomorrow morning.

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For its impact on road travel see www.trafficengland.com

To check train travel visit www.greateranglia.co.uk

If you lose power visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk or call 0800 3163105.