Warning of local gusts up to 70mph in the East this afternoon

The Met Office has warned that squally rain showers this afternoon could come with gusts of up to 70mph across East Anglia.

The warning put out just after noon today, and valid until 5pm, says the squalls will be very localised so most places will miss the worst, but where they do hit, the rain will be heavy and the winds strong.

The Met Office weather warning map for today

It warns: “A brief spell of very strong winds is expected as a line of heavy rain moves eastwards over the UK during Thursday afternoon.

“Please be aware of a very low likelihood of disruption, primarily to travel, from falling trees and debris.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk