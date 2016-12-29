Wat-er challenge for King’s Lynn woman to boost hospital funds

A lot of people spend the days after Christmas recovering from the festivities, but one woman from Lynn has completed a challenge which might leave you shivering at the mere thought.

Jayne Day, 48, took to the sea at Sheringham today to raise money for a hospital ward which has looked after her granddaughter.

Ms Day said she came up with the idea for the charitable swim after she was “very impressed” with the Rudham ward at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

She explained that the children’s ward treated her granddaughter after she was found to have a rare type of tumour, and have nursed other members of her family when they have needed help.

Ms Day said: “I am always impressed with the care my family has received, and how they try to be the children’s friend. A lot of children have to be in their care for weeks. It’s very special to all of our family.”

A former nurse herself, she said she knows how difficult it can be for some of the families of patients, and added: “We need to keep our hospital going because it’s very important.”

Ms Day, who now works at the College of West Anglia, said she was to be supported by her family members for her solo charity dip.

Before she took to the water, Ms Day said: “I’m nervous and excited, I’ve never been in the sea in December. I do like it though, I’ll look like a mermaid.

“I’ve got a stinking cold, so I’m just hoping I don’t get pneumonia.”

This week saw temperatures in the country fall to below freezing, but the fundraiser said she could hardly wait to take to the water.

Ms Day said she had only one concern when completing the swim: “What we can achieve for our community by doing things like this is very important, so I don’t care if I make a fool of myself.”

Ms Day has asked for those who wish to donate for this cause to contact the hospital directly.