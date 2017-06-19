Water ski races bring thousands to King’s Lynn quay

Spectators turned out in their thousands at the weekend to watch Lynn’s third annual Hanseatic Water Ski Races.

Organisers said the event held on Saturday and Sunday at South Quay, which was blessed with sunny weather, had been even better than in its previous two years.

Scenes from the Hanseatic Ski Race, which took place on the River Ouse at King's Lynn waterfront at the weekend.

Jason Russell, president of Hunstanton Ski Club and chairman of the Hanseatic Ski Race, said: “It was absolutely fantastic. It topped the first two years.

“There were more competitors than we ever imagined, and obviously the weather brought the crowds out too – it was unbelievable.”

Mr Russell said the event was getting “bigger and bigger” each year.

“It just brings the crowds in. It’s in the middle of an area where people can enjoy the town and what we have to offer.”

Formula 1, 2 and 3 waterski racing competitors took to the river Great Ouse over the two days, which were part of the two-day event from 10am to 3pm.

There was also fun family activities on offer on the quayside, including food stalls, an outside barbecue and bar, face-painting and more.

Mr Russell said the crowds along the quayside had been about three or four people deep.

He said a particular highlight had been the under-8s race, the numbers for which were up on last year when it was first introduced.

“It is the only race in the world that has an under eights race – and some of our competitors were under four,” Mr Russell added.

The two girls who came out on top of the under-8s races were the daughters of a member of the Hunstanton club, he said.

“Their mum is a world champion – it was spectacular really.”

Mr Russell said he was hoping that dates would be set for next year’s event over the next few months.

“All the racers and everybody watching enjoyed it. I have already had people asking ‘what’s the date for next year?’, as they all want to come back.”

It was an international event, with people from as far afield as Holland, Belgium and Australia among the 64 competitors over the weekend.

“We have competitors from all over the world – this is one of the best events out there,” he said.

The Hanseatic Race has firmly established itself and now matches the famous Diamond Race which takes place in the Hanseatic town of Antwerp in Belgium.

The event is supported by West Norfolk Council, Marriott’s Warehouse, Lister’s of King’s Lynn, Hunters Land Rover, Carter Haulage, B.C Wiles, Rollins Electrical, BWSW, Brown&Co, Taylor Autos, GB Watersports, Manchetts Ltd, Floorspan Contracts Ltd and Molson Coors Brewing Company UK.

