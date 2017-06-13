Water Ski racing event to return to the River Ouse in King’s Lynn

The River Ouse is to play host to the Hanseatic Water Ski Race for the third year running.

The races, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, will see the return of Formula 1, 2 and 3 water-ski racing to Lynn’s South Quay.

Hanseatic Water Ski Races at Lynn South Quay

With six races to be staged each day over the two days including an under 8s race, competitors are expected to be travelling from far and wide to take part.

President of Hunstanton Ski Club and chairman of the Hunseatic Ski Race, Jason Russell, said: “Anyone who witnessed last year’s event first hand will want to come back for more and see this breath-taking spectacle again.

“Highly tuned power boats reaching speeds of 100mph-plus, at the same time demonstrating the skill of the boat crews enhanced by courage and fitness of the skiers being pulled behind. It’ll be loud and exciting.”

There will also be family activities happening on the quayside across both days, with food stalls, sweet stalls, an outside barbecue and face-painting.

Councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for Culture and Heritage and Health, said: “Last year’s event was a great success, and we’re really pleased to be supporting it again. King’s Lynn’s historic quarter is the perfect place to watch these exciting races from, and enjoy a fun day out.”