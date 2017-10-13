Watlington Community Primary held a school council election

Four officers and two class representative were elected at Watlington Community Primary School on Friday, when pupils went head-to-head in a school council election.

Students were invited to experience a “democratic process in action from hearing from each candidate and making their vote”.

Teacher Heather Rugg said: “It teaches the children a valuable lesson because they get to experience the democratic process.

“The headteacher has decided to focus this year on improving play and lunch time because we are keen to continue improving in all aspects.

“Last year, the students forced on safer parking because there was some concern over parents parking dangerously outside of the school.”

Pictured are, students from Watlington Community Primary School with Borough Mayor Carol Bower. MLNF17MF010014