Watlington man’s wall trek yields Great funds for autism charity

A man from Watlington has raised more than £2,400 for a West Norfolk charity after trekking along the Great Wall of China.

Mark Remmington took on the challenge, which saw him walk a total of 86 miles along the wall in five days, to fundraise for the West Norfolk branch of the National Autistic Society (NAS).

Mr Remmington’s other main aim was to raise awareness of autism, which his son was diagnosed with when he was two years old.

He said: “I would ask anyone to just find out a little bit more about autism, they will probably find it affects them or people in their life.

“When my son was diagnosed with autism, it made me look at people in a different way.

“We are all on a spectrum with different skills and abilities to read each other.”

Mr Remmington chose the Great Wall of China for his fundraising challenge as he hoped it would attract attention and inspire donations.

He completed his trek of the wall last month, but it was not without its difficulties.

Mr Remmington said: “I went out there really nervous as, living in Norfolk, you can’t really train to walk up mountains.

“The start and finish of every day was climbing up a great big hill, every day started with an hour and a half just to get up.

“But the views were incredible, that is something that will stay with me forever.”

Although the trek was by no means easy, Mr Remmington said he was glad he did not give up, as it was for such an important cause.

“The West Norfolk branch of NAS is run just by volunteers who deliver programmes for individuals and families. Without that network it would be so much harder,” he said.

You can still donate online until December 1 at www.jus tgiving.com/fundraising/mar kstrek2017. To find out more about the trip, visit: www.fac ebook.com/markstrek2017.