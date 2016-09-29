Watlington WI relaunch cafe

Watlington WI were excited to relaunch their monthly cafe as The Rainbow Cafe, with a brand new look and a delicious new menu thanks to a makeover of the village hall kitchen.

Member Ann Josland said: “The kitchen is super smart and gorgeous and we were inspired to start serving freshly baked scones and sausage rolls straight from the oven where we couldn’t before. It’s something fresh for the cafe - new tablecloths and a new menu.

“We’re trying to reach out to other people across the area an outside of the WI and so far it’s been a huge success, we welcomed back a lot of familiar faces and lots of new ones too”

The monthly cafe started as a pop-up at Watlington Village Hall but has now lasted two yearsand has proved a big success for the village. A new partnership with Downham Country Market will bring new opportunities to purchase fresh produce at cafe’s in future.

Mrs Josland said: “It’s a very exciting time for us and we’re hoping to extend the range of food and cakes available to suit what our customers like. We’re a very reasonably priced cafe and we can promise very good cake - we are the WI after all!”

The next monthly cafe will be held at Watlington Village Hall on October 28, from 9.30am to 12pm, and all are welcome, there will also be toys and books for young children.

The group’s festive cafe will feature a Christmas market on November 25, from 9.30-12pm.