WAW Wrestling returns to Downham Market Town Hall

World Association of Wrestling (WAW) is set for a return to Downham this weekend, as two locals go head-to-head.

Rob Taylor is due to make his professional wrestling debut when he wrestles against the former British lightweight champion Jimmy Ocean on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Michael Mann, who was born in Hilgay but now lives in Norwich, will be celebrating his 50th year in the wrestling business as a wrestling MC and referee at the show.

Mr Mann said he is particularly keen to meet old friends from Hilgay, Southery and Downham to help him celebrate.

Tickets to the show cost £8 and can be purchased prior to Saturday over the phone by calling 01603 485719, or on the door on the evening from 7pm.