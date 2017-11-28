‘We will do better,’ say Hunstanton’s Christmas Cracker organisers

Organisers of Hunstanton’s Christmas Cracker event have promised to learn lessons after they were criticised for holding the event on Saturday.

Despite hundreds of residents joining together in the town to mark the start of the festive period, officials have said they will “do better in future years”.

Christmas Lights Switch On at Hunstanton. Pictured Characters from The Princess Theartre Panto Cinderella with front right Hunstanton Mayor Adrian Winnington Light's On

Mike Ruston, secretary of the Hunstanton and District Chamber of Trade, said: “We were disappointed with the impact of our efforts, but we will do better in future years.

“We changed it from a Sunday to a Saturday this year, which in hindsight was probably not a good idea, and we will certainly go back to having it on a Sunday.

“It was bitterly cold but it was dry, but having it on a Saturday clashed with a lot of other events which we were not aware of.

“It’s very hard work and you are on the go all day from 7am to 8pm, but we don’t like getting it wrong.”

Christmas Lights Switch On at Hunstanton. Pictured crowd awaitng the switch on.

Mr Ruston said there had been some criticism of the event on social media.

He said the Christmas gift and craft fair, held at the town hall, had been successful, but other events outdoors did not fair as well.

The majority of the other Christmas Cracker events centred around The Green in the town, which included morris dancing, a fairground and a parade of festively decorated Mini cars.

The event was also supported by a variety of community clubs and groups, including the 1st Hunstanton Scout group, the West Norfolk Rock Choir, the King’s Morris Dancers and firefighters from Hunstanton Fire Station.

Christmas Lights Switch On at Hunstanton. Pictured supporting the event Hunstanton Fire Service. Pictured FLtoR Peter Greeves.David Celend.Will Guy. Craig Woolsey.

Youngsters also had the chance to meet Father Christmas himself at the Princess Theatre auditorium, where he was greeting the children, handing out presents and finding out their last minute entries for Christmas wish lists.

The excitement reached its peak at 5pm when the festive lights were switched on with help from Father Christmas, town mayor Adrian Winnington and the cast of the Princess Theatre’s pantomime Cinderella.

Christmas Lights Switch On at Hunstanton. Pictured Characters from The Princess Theartre Panto Cinderella.

Christmas Lights Switch On at Hunstanton. Pictured The King's Lynn Rock Choir performing.