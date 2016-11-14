‘Weakening’ town centre claims rubbished as retail analysts warn King’s Lynn Marks and Spencer store could close

Council chiefs have dismissed claims Lynn’s town centre is “weakening”, amid rumours the town’s Marks and Spencer store is at risk of closure.

The town has been named among dozens of locations where retail analysts believe branches could be closed.

But the retailer has dismissed the list as speculation and insisted it will open many more stores over the next few years.

Last week, bosses announced plans to close 30 clothing and homeware stores, convert many more into food only premises and open 200 new food shops.

National media reports at the weekend listed Lynn as one of more than 50 towns and cities which were at risk of seeing the company close a store there, based on analysis conducted by the Local Data Company (LDC).

The reports have stressed that the list was not based on any data released by Marks and Spencer itself, but on the LDC’s own analysis of the areas concerned.

It listed Lynn as a town whose centre was “weakening”, alongside Bridlington, Carlisle, Kettering, Macclesfield and Maidstone.

But Kathy Mellish, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for human resources, facilities and shared services, today said that view went against all their data.

She said: “For the last nine years we have measured footfall using a consistent method and it has increased year on year.

“Our current vacancy rate is 7.9 per cent. which means of the 481 retail units in the town, only 38 are vacant which is low compared to many areas.

“We have recently had new shops open in the town, including Tiger, and last week a planning application for the redevelopment of the former Beales site was approved.

“These are signs of ongoing investment and interest in King’s Lynn, not a town centre that is weakening.”

The speculation also comes just a few days after town traders voted to approve the introduction of a BID scheme, through which an additional levy will be imposed on business rates for investment in the area.

Darren Taylor, of the BID steering group, said the company had been a firm supporter of the project.

He described suggestions of the town centre weakening as “fundamentally incorrect.”

Marks and Spencer bosses say their plans means they will have around 60 fewer shops selling clothes and homeware goods in five years’ time than they do now.

But they have so far not said which stores will be affected by the changes.

And a spokesman for the firm said yesterday: “We are very disappointed that anyone would choose to speculate in this way.

“This list is not based on any M&S data and we have not published any locations.

“What we have done is outlined plans to improve our store estate over the next five years, which include opening 200 new food stores and selling clothing and home from 60 fewer stores.”