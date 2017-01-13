WEATHER LATEST: Four flood warnings in force for West Norfolk coast

Four flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency for parts of the West Norfolk coast ahead of tonight’s high tides.

The warnings, which were issued at around 6.30am this morning, are for Brancaster, Brancaster Staithe, Old Hunstanton and Thornham and mean that flooding is expected in those areas.

There is also a warning a place for nearby Wells.

The agency said: “We are currently experiencing high tide levels on the Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex coasts. This is due to a combination of spring tides and a tidal surge.

In addition, there are gale force winds expected which may cause large waves and sea spray.”

High tide at Wells is expected to be around 7.15pm tonight and the warning runs until 9pm.

The notification continued: “The Environment Agency is monitoring the situation closely, working alongside partners including the Met Office and local authorities.”

Flood alerts, which mean flooding is possible and residents should be prepared, remain in force for the coast from Hunstanton to the north of Lynn and for Lynn, West Lynn and the Wash frontage.

Parking on Lynn’s South Quay was suspended from midnight as preparations for potential flooding continue.

Meanwhile, snow is also falling in the borough. Police are warning drivers to take extra care on the roads.