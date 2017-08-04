Weekend games see children get active in King’s Lynn

Youngsters hoping to become the next Andy Murray or Lionel Messi were on show at the Alive Games on Sunday.

Held on Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place, the free event drew in lots of sporting hopefuls taking part in a range of activities.

Alive Leisure Games, Tuesday Market Place Owen-John Shinn 9

As well as mini football and mini tennis, children aged five and over also had the opportunity to have a go at the climbing wall, athletics and the tyre flip challenge.

Children taking part in three or more activities received an Alive Games medal.

The event was supported by the Vancouver Quarter and Robinsons Mercedes of Lynn.

Just a few yards away at the Alive Corn Exchange, Lynn-based functional fitness experts Jordan Fitness brought the live fitness experience to town.

Alive Leisure Games, Tuesday Market Place Imogen Williams 9

Alive Leisure fitness class favourites were showcased on the big stage, while the day also saw the launch of Powerwave – a new addition to the Alive Leisure fitness class programme.