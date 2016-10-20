Weekend work proposal for controversial Heacham roundabout

Developers and county roads chiefs should speed up the construction of a controversial new roundabout by working at weekends, a parish councillor has suggested.

The new interchange is being built at the junction of the A149 with Hunstanton Road, Heacham, to serve more than 160 new houses on an estate which is due to be built by Hopkins Homes.

But the work is not due to be finished until next March and “horrendous” delays on surrounding routes were reported at Tuesday’s Heacham parish council meeting.

And vice-chairman Daniel Parton asked why work was not taking place at weekends, particularly given the roundabout was being funded by the developer, rather than the county council.

He said: “If they did, it would be finished six weeks earlier.

“It’s not an unreasonable question to ask. It’s not going to cost the public any more. The developers are jumping up and down saying we want to get started building these houses.”

Asked by the village’s county councillor, Michael Chenery, what traffic conditions had been like in the area since the work began, Mr Parton answered: “Horrendous.

He added that one recent journey to Hunstanton had taken him at least 25 minutes.

He also called for contractors to ensure that the roads were regularly cleaned of mud and debris from the site, warning it was likely to become more hazardous during the autumn and winter if action was not taken.

Margaret Gilbert asked whether any assurances had been given about heavy lorries using village roads prior to the start of the work in September.

But chairman Michael Williamson replied: “They said disruption would be kept to a minimum.”