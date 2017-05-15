Welney woman puts her best foot forward for charity

A Welney woman who embarked on a 26-mile sponsored hike just days after completing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer has now pledged to help her village hall.

Determined Donna Denyer set off on the hike in Scotland last year with her breast cancer survivor mum Jean Terry to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Now and increase awareness of the condition.

The 52-year-old netted more than £3,000 by completing the West Highland Way Challenge.

She is now switching her attentions to raising money for the upkeep of the William Marshall Centre in Welney and Rags2Riches, the Romanian dog rescue charity.

Donna is holding a fun dog show on Sunday, June 11, in memory of well-known villager Sue Dobson, who lost her battle to cancer last year.

Sue was chair of the governors at the village school before it closed and also ran dog training sessions in the village.

Donna began her efforts for the William Marshall Centre in September with monthly fundraising bingo sessions.

She said: “They’re going well – with an average of 60 people attending – helping to get the community spirit back.”

The dog show will be held at the centre and has already received the support of local businesses.

These include: the Lamb and Flag at Welney, Giles Landscapes, LWS motor vehicle repairs, Welney, and Goldings pet foods at Outwell .

There are 18 classes and rosettes will be up for grabs for first to fifth places.

Donna said: “Hopefully it will be a fun family day out, getting the whole village together.”

The classes range from cutest puppy to golden oldie aged eight-plus; from most handsome dog to prettiest bitch – and there’s even one for best kisser.

There’ll also be a prize for the fastest dog.

The event will be supported by a barbecue, bouncy castle, raffle and refreshments.

It starts at 11am on June 11 and judge will be Carol Buxton. Entry is £1 per class.

For more information, or to pledge any support, you can call Donna on 01354 610696.

n The £220,000 William Marshall Centre was officially opened by John Gilbert, chairman of the William Marshall Charity, and named after the village’s greatest benefactor, on July 23 last year.