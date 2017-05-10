Wensum, by Jim Harding, Tuesday, May 9

The Sue Yaxley memorial bench with her husband David Yaxley and sons Tom (in wheelchair) and Robert. Picture: SUBMITTED

Comparisons with more established events would be unwise and unfair as the emphasis for this inaugural shindig will primarily be on locally-based players.

If you move in these circles at all you will appreciate that there’s a thriving number of fine musicians hereabouts who are more than happy to share their talents with an audience.

It’s early days yet so the line-ups remain to emerge but I somehow know that plenty of combos will be eager to take part.

Our market place will provide the principal venue from midday with an initial emphasis on the kind of folk music which is already enjoyed in the town and around.

From later in the afternoon KLFM will host more upbeat choices. As the evening arrives the pubs and clubs will then become more involved.

My most recent musical encounter here was with a group that may well be performing on August 19.

Daisy’s Cat played to a good audience at Hempton Memorial Hall in a session organised by Fakenham Classic Music. As many of you may know this is a not-for- profit organisation established by music teacher Dawn Wakefield some five years ago.

To start with the emphasis was more on young ‘classical’ musicians who had completed their training and wereestablishing themselves in small trios or quartets. Latterly Dawn has spread the net wider.

One of my pleasures in listening to Daisy’s Cat – the quartet never explained the origins of its name – was to see a former teaching colleague, John Lawson, playing bass.

Another to discover that lead singer and lyric writer of the group’s repertoire, Tom Thompson, had in the past walked 1300 miles across France and Spain.

This is where the remains of the apostle James the Great are said to be buried and has been a target for centuries for thousands of pilgrims. These days they come from all over the world. We shared some reminiscences as I had cycled the 500-mile Spanish section of the way in 1975 from the French border with the Pyrenees.

Some months back I paid tribute to Sue Yaxley from Stibbard following her death from cancer at the age of 79.

Her influence on this small village was immense and it was fitting that a memorial bench in her name was unveiled in All Saints churchyard there on what would have been her 80th birthday on April 27.

Her husband David and sons Robert and Tom helped perform the honours.

Sue founded the Larks Press in 1985 and published some 180 books, mainly with Norfolk and Suffolk connections.

Quite a number were left on my doorstep for publicity purposes in the Lynn News. She also started up the Stibbard Players in the 1970s, producing and taking part in one or two plays every year, all of which were staged in the tiny village hall.

An abiding memory of these evenings was of interval cups of tea being passed along each row of the audience with a choice of biscuits.

I joined the company for a few years and was immensely grateful to appear on the same stage as my youngest son as he played one of the principal roles in The Corn is Green by Emlyn Williams.

The bench was paid for by the parish council, the village hall committee, the WI and the Stibbard Parochial Charitable Trust, bodies Sue had either chaired or sat on.

The wording read: ‘In memory of Susan Yaxley 1937-2016. For fifty years an inspirational figure in this village.’