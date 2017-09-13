Wereham event raises £1,300 for the village hall

It was a record-breaking year for Wereham Village Summer Fair and Dog Show, with groups of people turning out to “enjoy a day of family fun”.

Raising £1,300 for their village hall, Victoria Gray, said “the fair went fantastically well”.

She said: “There were lots of new faces at the fair, and it was the best attended yet. We had eight new volunteers who all said they loved giving up their time to help out.”

Pictured are, Emily-Jayne Shaw, 9, soaking Katie Todd with a soggy sponge. MLNF17AF09072