Wereham hosts 15th annual open gardens day for church

Hundreds of pounds were raised for a parish church when the village of Wereham staged its annual open gardens day on Sunday.

It’s the 15th year that gardeners in the village have staged the event, which this year was in aid of its St Margaret’s Church, which is a Grade II listed building.

Wereham Village Open Gardens Lizzie Baddock

A total of 12 gardens around the village were open to the public during the afternoon, which raised a total of £970 for the church, which dates back to the 13th century.

Organiser Liz Baddock said: “We had a steady stream of visitors. It was a really lovely afternoon.”

As well as admission fees, which covered entry to all of the gardens on show, funds were raised through the sale of lunches and refreshments during the day. There was also a plant sale.