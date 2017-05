A yard sale, held in association with friends of Wereham Village Hall, raised just under £300 for hall funds. Twenty-six yards in the village took part in the fundraiser and Nicki Cooper, who helped with the organisation of the event, said: “The rain held off and the day was a big success.”

Pictured above are Zoe Ager and Cameron Ager at the sale. MLNF17AF05150.