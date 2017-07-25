West Acre fete brews up a storm

West Acre’s annual fete, which was held in the Abbey House gardens on Saturday, raises money for two main local causes.

One is to support the village hall and the second to provide finance which is then ploughed back into the staging of village functions.

WEST ACRE VILLAGE FETE Operations director, Ella Malt, brewer Derek Bates and sales and market director, Miranda Hudson, who are opening a new micro brewery in the village

The annual duck races along the River Nar which run through the gardens proved popular as did a new human fruit machine.

All the fun of the fete was on show including a coconut shy, bowling and a tombola. Demonstrations included basket weaving and the skills of wildlife photographer Steve Durrant.

New this year were stalls offering Indian food and speciality teas.

Also on show was a new village venture, a micro brewery, the brainchild of brewer Derek Bates and his wife Miranda Hudson.

WEST ACRE VILLAGE FETE Under the watchful eye of daughter, Molly, competitor Samantha Glasspoole tries her hand at bowling

Called Duration Brewing it hopes to be up and developing new beers next year with the early offerings including a pale ale and an IPA ale followed by pilsner lagers.

The fete’s organiser, Kelly Smith said the event normally made over £2,000 for the village.