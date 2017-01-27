West Bilney Woods pop-up restaurant to help children of Aleppo

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria and Aleppo has prompted one husband and wife team to use their culinary skills to good effect.

Matthew and Caroline Owsley-Brown from West Bilney will be holding a pop-up restaurant evening to help the children of Aleppo and Syria.

The event will take place on Saturday 11 February at the Tipi in the Paddock, pop-up restaurant at the couple’s home in West Bilney woods.

Matthew, who is a renowned chef in the area, says: “The ongoing conflict has caused the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II, with the lives of more than eight million children in danger.

“So many children have lost their homes, their schools, their loved ones.

“I read about a young boy called Safi, who was hurt by shrapnel fragments during bombing in Syria, and now has scars on his face. That little lad and millions like him have lost their innocence and can never look back on a happy childhood.”

Caroline added: “We want to do our bit and this is what we do best – provide great food in a great setting. We are doing a menu inspired by the food and culture of Syria and the Middle East, because despite the conflict, this is an area steeped in culture.”

Money raised at the meal and at least a third of the cost of the tickets will go to Unicef and its projects in Syria and Aleppo.

To find out more and to book a place at the Syria and Aleppo charity pop-up call 01553 840910 or email info@owsley-brown.com