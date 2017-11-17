West Dereham group go the extra mile for good cause

A group from West Dereham has raised more than £1,000 for charity after completing a 100km bike ride last Friday.

Jean Rochford, who helps Enough Abuse UK, set off from Knights Hill in Lynn with her husband Alan and friends Charlie and Nick Drew at 9am and arrived back at the site at about 4.30pm.

The group decided to raise money for Enough Abuse UK, which works to combat child sexual abuse, so the charity’s founder Marilyn Hawes can purchase new equipment.

Pictured from left, Alan Rochford, Charlie Drew, High Sheriff of Norfolk James Bagge, Jean Rochford, Nick Drew.

