West Dereham group set to get on their bikes for charity

A group from West Dereham are set to take on a 100km bicycle ride tomorrow to fundraise for a charity which is combatting child sexual abuse.

Jean Rochford, who helps the national charity Enough Abuse UK, will set off from Knights Hill in Lynn with her husband Alan and friends Charlotte and Nick Drew.

The High Sheriff of Norfolk James Bagge will start them off at 9am.

The group will go up to Docking via Sandringham and a number of other small villages, and stopping at Walsingham tea shop Read and Digest for a pit stop, before returning to Knights Hill Hotel.

Mrs Rochford said: “We are doing the bike ride for Marilyn Hawes who started the charity Enough Abuse UK.”

She said Mrs Hawes has now been to West Norfolk several times and conducted a number of free sessions for parents and children.

“She, like many other small charities, doesn’t receive any funding and as she is in need of an overhead projector to do her presentations, we thought we would help,” Mrs Rochford added.

Mrs Hawes will be taking another parent and child learning together session on internet safety on Thursday, November 16 at Downham Methodist Church.

To attend this free event, email jean.rochford@btinternet.com.

To support the fundraiser, go to ea-uk.org, click ‘donate’, select ‘one off’ and put the word ‘BIKE’ in the message.

Pictured, from left, Alan and Jean Rochford, Charlotte and Nick Drew.

Photo: SUBMITTED.