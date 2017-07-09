Search

West Lynn centre’s new sensory garden unveiled

Fire & Rescue Community project handover. Pictured Front FLtoR Bob Ayres (Manager King's Lynn Fire & Rescue Service) Kerry Rutherford ( Fire & Rescue community Project manager) Claire Pooley( Residential manager Norfolk County Council Childrens Services) with project volunteers.

Disabled youngsters have a new sensory garden to enjoy at a West Lynn respite centre, thanks to the work of the Norfolk Fire Service’s youth development unit.

The team runs a Prince’s Trust programme three times a year and young people participating in that raised hundreds of pounds by completing bag packs at two Lynn supermarkets.

The money was used to create the new garden at the Marshfields complex in West Lynn, which provides short residential breaks for youngsters aged between five and 18 with a range of disabilities.

The unit is managed by Norfolk County Council’s children’s services department, to whom the finished project was formally handed over at a ceremony on Monday.

Volunteers are pictured marking the handover with, front, from left, Lynn fire station manager Bob Ayres, Norfolk Fire Service project manager Kerry Rutherford and Norfolk County Council children’s services residential manager Claire Pooley.