West Lynn crossing plans rejected

Councillors have voted to reject proposals for a new pedestrian crossing in West Lynn as they say it does not offer a “significant increase in pedestrian safety”.

The King’s Lynn Area Consultative Committee (KLACC) discussed the plans to install a refuge island in front of the Poppyfields Estate at a meeting on Thursday.

Under the Parish Partnership Scheme, both borough and county councils would have contributed towards the estimated £20,000 cost of installing the island.

Paul Donnachie, Norfolk County Council’s capital programme manager, who provided an overview of the proposals, said: “I think what we have got here is an improvement on the status quo.”

But committee members felt that it was not enough of an improvement for the Clenchwarton Road site.

Gary McGuiness said: “Many young families live on that housing estate and have to cross that road – there’s a significant risk to youngsters in that area.

“I don’t think it would provide the safety needed.”

Mr McGuiness suggested developing further ideas for improved road safety for next year’s Parish Partnership Scheme.