West Lynn family shave their heads to celebrate cancer survival

The family of a West Lynn man who overcame jaw cancer have taken part in a head shave in aid of Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Andy Geber, 55, recently recovered from jaw cancer and is celebrating the news by raising money for the QEH, who supported him and his family through the difficult time.

The Geber family raised more than £1,000 at their sponsored head shave at Snettisham Caravan Park on Sunday, and are currently planning their next fundraising venture.

Mr Geber said: “They day was absolutely fantastic and the turn-out was incredible. There must have been more than 30 people who turned out to watch the sponsored head shave. The head shave was in aid of the hospital because they provided me with help and support when I had jaw cancer.”

Mr Geber’s wife, Samantha, and two children, Michaela and Brad, took part in the sponsored head shave to support the jaw cancer survivor and the staff at the QEH.

“They were really nervous about shaving their heads and I was also really nervous for them,” said Mr Geber.

“I am really proud of them all for what they have done. It meant so much to me.

“It was quite emotional because it really did mean so much to me.

“I have been with my wife for around 30 years, and for them to shave their heads for me and the hospital was very moving.”

According to Cancer Research UK, one in 175 men and one in 800 women will be diagnosed with laryngeal cancer during their lifetime.

And one in 75 men and one in 150 women will be diagnosed with oral cancer over the course of their lifetime.

Mr Geber added: “Normally when you hear of someone getting cancer, that is it. You hear about all the bad surrounding cancer because it truly is awful.

“I just think I must have been one of the lucky ones who managed to survived it.”