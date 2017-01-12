West Lynn man puts his best foot forward for village school

A West Lynn man walked from Sutton Bridge to his village to help fund a trip to the 02 Arena in London for youngsters from the school.

George Overson, 44, completed the 12-mile trek in around three hours and his exploits will help pupils from West Lynn Primary School travel to the capital so they can sing in a concert on Wednesday.

Mr Overson, who has also raised money for Help For Heroes, Macmillan Cancer and the Katie Piper Foundation in the past, said: “This is the third walk I’ve done for charity and I made good time to be honest.”

A total of £320 was raised and Mr Overson was joined by his nine-year-old son Toby at Terrington St Clement for the final five miles. He thanked Darren Gallagher, from Fenland Forager at Sutton Bridge, for his support.

Pictured above, from left, are West Lynn Primary School teacher Jemma Grimmer, George Overson and his son Toby Overson, 9, at the start of his walk from Sutton Bridge to West Lynn. Picture: mlnf17pm01027